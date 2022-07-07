How Favipiravir differs from Molnupiravir

Favipiravir

This was the first Covid-19 drug in Thailand. It selectively inhibits viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase.

According to the latest information, patients who have taken this antiviral medication get better when compared to those who did not. Precisely 86.9 per cent of those given the drug got better after 14 days.

It can be given to children or adult patients who have mild or moderate symptoms. People in risk groups such as those with obesity or underlying diseases, or pregnant women during a certain period can take the drug.

Adults need to take 1,600 milligrammes and reduce this to 600mg on the second to fifth day.

The price of each treatment is 800 baht.