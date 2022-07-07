Go for 2 vaccine doses per year: Chulabhorn Royal Academy

He explained that at first Covid-19 had spread heavily and the situation could not be predicted. However, people now know more about the disease and the rate at which it would spread.

In cold countries Covid infections escalate during winter, he pointed out, while in Thailand it spreads largely between the rainy and cool/cold seasons.

Covid could also spread for the second time in a year, which is likely after schools reopen for a new semester, Nithi noted.

He said everyone needs to receive vaccine doses at regular intervals to effectively combat severity of the disease and death.