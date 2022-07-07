Inaugural champ Parinda spearheads field at Thai WPGA in Hua Hin

Among big-names signing up for the Hua Hin stop are the inaugural champion Parinda Phokan from Khon Kaen, cat lover Samaporn Khangkun, who lost to Chanettee Wannasaen in a sudden death play-off in the previous edition in Pattaya, Chonlada Chayanun from Nakhon Ratchasima and Filipina Princess Mary Superal who finished at lone sixth in the third circuit.

Thus far, teen prodigy Chanettee has claimed two titles on the Thai WPGA tour, beating Arpichaya Yubol by a stroke in the second circuit last year and pipping Samaporn in the fourth play-off last month, both occasions at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club. She, however, will be skipping the tournament next week due to her commitment to play three European events including the Scottish Women’s Open.