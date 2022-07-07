Wed, July 13, 2022

life

Inaugural champ Parinda spearheads field at Thai WPGA in Hua Hin

The fourth circuit of the “SAT-TWT Open” Road to World Ranking” will tee off at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course in Prachuab Khiri Khan between 13-15 July.

With a total of Bt2.5 million overall prize money on grab, the tournament is one of the 10 circuits for the 2021-2022 season which features a whopping Bt25 million. 
 

Among big-names signing up for the Hua Hin stop are the inaugural champion Parinda Phokan from Khon Kaen, cat lover Samaporn Khangkun, who lost to Chanettee Wannasaen in a sudden death play-off in the previous edition in Pattaya,  Chonlada Chayanun from Nakhon Ratchasima and  Filipina Princess Mary Superal who finished at lone sixth in the third circuit.

Thus far, teen prodigy Chanettee has claimed two titles on the Thai WPGA tour, beating Arpichaya Yubol by a stroke in the second circuit last year and pipping Samaporn in the fourth play-off last month, both occasions at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club. She, however, will be skipping the tournament next week due to her commitment to play three European events including the Scottish Women’s Open. 

Parinda claimed the opening episode back at the at Lake View Resort & Golf Club following a two-stroke victory over Arpichaya last September.

The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format with a total of 54 holes (18 holes each day). The field acceptance will not exceed 132 players with only top 60 and ties, after 36 holes, proceeding to the final round. The winner will receive the top prize money of Bt367,500.

The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and Golf Pride and the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course.  Fans can catch up with news updates on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage or at www.thaiwpga.com. Live streaming of the final round can be seen on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage on Friday 15, July from 8am onwards. 

Published : July 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

