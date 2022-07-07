Wed, July 13, 2022

life

Spartan Race Thailand is coming back !

4,000 participants from more 30 countries are expected to take part in the Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai to be held at Huay Tueng Tao, Chiang Mai on August 12-14.

The event, the world’s largest obstacle and endurance brand, will become the country’s first of its kind competition to be listed as part of the Spartan’s S.E.A Regional Series while Tourism and Sports minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarm hopes that it would not just promote the country but also generate more than 300 million baht in revenue. 

“The Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai will definitely help promote sports tourism and benefit many sections as 4,000participants from more than 30 countries, together with about 12,000 accompanies, are expected to participate at the event.

They will not only join the weekend competition but also travel to see beauty and architectures in Chiang Mai and the provinces nearby,” said Mr. Pipat during the press conference at Centara Grand. 


“It is expected to generate the income of more than 300million baht. Importantly, it will show the world that Thailand gets ready to re-open the country and host world class sport events, welcoming participants and tourists from around the world.” 

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, president of President, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau said; 
“The Spartan Race has been contested with more than 200events in 42 countries, I am pleased that six governments agencies and Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau have worked together and won the right to host the event at HuayTueng Tao, the beautiful tourist attraction in Chiang Mai. It is the first time in the history for the event to be included in the world’s sports calendar. We believe that the 
world will witness the event, which will assure the Thailand’s potential. We can build on that success to host more Asian or international sports events in the country in the future.” 

Mr. David Watson, Vice President (Products), Spartan Race Inc. said; 

“Spartan Race is the toughest and most challenging race for participants to push beyond their limits. They must overcome obstacles along the course including running on off-road terrain featuring water and mud, rope climb, crawl under wire, climb walls and so on. I believe that the Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai at Huay Tueng Tao, the tourist attraction with the lake and natural beauty in the military area, will impress all the participants. Importantly, the Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai is the first race in Thailand to be included in the SEA Regional Series along the events in Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. The obstacle course racing is one of the sports to be contested at the Olympic Games 2024.”

Spartan Thailand 2022 Chiang Mai feature two race types: Spartan Super 10 km (25 obstacles) and Spartan Spring 5km (20 obstacles). For more information, visit Spartan Race Thailand at www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand) and www.spartan.com
 

Published : July 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
