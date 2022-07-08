Wed, July 13, 2022

life

Man Utd to inaugurate new jersey against Liverpool in Bangkok

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Man Utd to inaugurate new jersey ag...

Manchester United has unveiled its home jersey for the upcoming season and will use it for the first time in the match against Liverpool in Thailand on Tuesday.

The club’s kit manufacturer displayed Manchester United’s home jersey for the 2022-23 season on Friday. It will be the first kit with a polo collar since Adidas became the sponsor of the club in 2015.

It was inspired by the club’s historic design and its status as the biggest club in the world. It has a unique identity, as the graphic draws on the club’s roots and its Old Trafford stadium on the collar.

Thai people will be able to catch the first glimpse of this jersey during the match against Liverpool at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12.

 

Man Utd to inaugurate new jersey against Liverpool in Bangkok Man Utd to inaugurate new jersey against Liverpool in Bangkok Man Utd to inaugurate new jersey against Liverpool in Bangkok

Man Utd to inaugurate new jersey against Liverpool in Bangkok Man Utd to inaugurate new jersey against Liverpool in Bangkok

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Toyota Youth Super Series aims to unearth badminton talent

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Netizens put Bangkok Century Cup under scrutiny

Published : Jul 13, 2022

New Covid subvariants carry same mutation as Delta, can spread easily to lungs, WHO warns

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Published : July 08, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PTT’s contribution to oil fund not a big help, says Korn

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Football feast for Thai fans

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.