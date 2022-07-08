Man Utd to inaugurate new jersey against Liverpool in Bangkok

The club’s kit manufacturer displayed Manchester United’s home jersey for the 2022-23 season on Friday. It will be the first kit with a polo collar since Adidas became the sponsor of the club in 2015.
It was inspired by the club’s historic design and its status as the biggest club in the world. It has a unique identity, as the graphic draws on the club’s roots and its Old Trafford stadium on the collar.
Thai people will be able to catch the first glimpse of this jersey during the match against Liverpool at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12.
Published : July 08, 2022
