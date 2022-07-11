Liverpool team took wrong bus from airport

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp led his team of 37, including Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez out of the airport.

After the arrival ceremony, Kloop greeted Liverpool fans and got into a bus with the sticker "Tom Sermyon" instead of the fully-decorated bus waiting for the team.

The players followed Klopp in greeting fans and got into the bus, giving fans an opportunity to see them through clear windows.

After the incident, netizens were confused and curious as to why the team did not take the Liverpool bus, while the keyword “Tom Sermyon” also went viral.