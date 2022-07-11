Wed, July 13, 2022

life

Liverpool team took wrong bus from airport

A misunderstanding led to Liverpool players getting into a normal bus when a special, fully-decorated bus was ready to pick them up from the airport.

Liverpool players arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday to play a one-off exhibition match against Manchester United on July 12.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp led his team of 37, including Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez out of the airport.

After the arrival ceremony, Kloop greeted Liverpool fans and got into a bus with the sticker "Tom Sermyon" instead of the fully-decorated bus waiting for the team.

Liverpool team took wrong bus from airport

The players followed Klopp in greeting fans and got into the bus, giving fans an opportunity to see them through clear windows.

After the incident, netizens were confused and curious as to why the team did not take the Liverpool bus, while the keyword “Tom Sermyon” also went viral.

Many netizens said jokingly that Tom Sermyon might be the main sponsor of this tournament. Some of them are looking to buy lottery tickets bearing the plate number.

Liverpool team took wrong bus from airport

There was a rumour that it was Klopp who had told the team to take that bus so fans could have a chance to greet them.

However, event organiser Fresh Air Festival has denied the rumours. The company said staff and players had a misunderstanding and took the wrong bus.

Liverpool team took wrong bus from airport The company insisted that the fully-decorated bus was ready and could handle all players and staff while the other bus was not enough to take all players.

Liverpool team took wrong bus from airport Liverpool will hold a public training session at Rajamangala Stadium on Monday from 7.30pm to 9pm while the match will kick off on Tuesday at 8pm.

