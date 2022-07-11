Wed, July 13, 2022

life

Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes: Meet the friendliest Red Devil in Thailand

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes: Meet the...

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes explained why he surprised Thai fans by stopping to sign autographs for them straight after the squad’s 13-hour flight from the UK.

On Saturday, Fernandes delighted fans waiting at Don Mueang Airport and his hotel by mingling with them and agreeing to their requests for photos and autographs.

On Sunday, Adidas held a “Meet the Red Devils” event at Bangkok’s CentralWorld mall, attended by Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and goalkeeper David de Gea.

Fernandes explained that arriving at the airport was a great opportunity to get up close and personal with Man Utd’s die-hard followers in Thailand. He said he realised fans had been waiting for a long time to get a glimpse of the team, so he wanted to sign autographs and take selfies with them.

Fans will get their first chance to see him and other Manchester United stars in action at Rajamangala Stadium on Monday evening, when the team will hold a public training session from 5pm to 6.30pm.

On Tuesday, the Red Devils will debut their new 2022-23 team kit in the match against Liverpool at Rajamangala. The pre-season exhibition clash kicks off at 8pm and will be televised live.

Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes: Meet the friendliest Red Devil in Thailand

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Toyota Youth Super Series aims to unearth badminton talent

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Netizens put Bangkok Century Cup under scrutiny

Published : Jul 13, 2022

New Covid subvariants carry same mutation as Delta, can spread easily to lungs, WHO warns

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Published : July 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Published : Jul 13, 2022

PTT’s contribution to oil fund not a big help, says Korn

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Football feast for Thai fans

Published : Jul 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.