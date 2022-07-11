Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes: Meet the friendliest Red Devil in Thailand

On Sunday, Adidas held a “Meet the Red Devils” event at Bangkok’s CentralWorld mall, attended by Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and goalkeeper David de Gea.

Fernandes explained that arriving at the airport was a great opportunity to get up close and personal with Man Utd’s die-hard followers in Thailand. He said he realised fans had been waiting for a long time to get a glimpse of the team, so he wanted to sign autographs and take selfies with them.

Fans will get their first chance to see him and other Manchester United stars in action at Rajamangala Stadium on Monday evening, when the team will hold a public training session from 5pm to 6.30pm.

On Tuesday, the Red Devils will debut their new 2022-23 team kit in the match against Liverpool at Rajamangala. The pre-season exhibition clash kicks off at 8pm and will be televised live.