Sat, July 16, 2022

life

Klopp looks at positives after 4-0 drubbing at hands of arch-rivals Man United

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp tried to look at the positives as his side were hammered 4-0 by bitter rivals Manchester United at a friendly in Bangkok, Thailand.

"As I said, a lot of good situations. I saw a lot of good performances in moments, but no consistency." Juergen Klopp Liverpool manager said.

"We were sometimes in a rush, we were too high. Anyway, with the way United defended in a man marking system - especially in midfield - we lost the ball at the wrong moments, gave the ball away and they finished the situations off, that's what was obvious stuff that we have to improve, even if we would've won 4-0. It's just the start of the preseason and now we carry on."
 

"When you lose 4-0 and you talk about the game without (talking about) the result, we have a lot of good things to talk about in our team. But if we do it like it should be - not forgetting the result - then we have to consider that we lost 4-0 and so more things didn't go too well because we made some mistakes - that's normal - but, we have to pay the price and that's what we did tonight."

Liverpool will go to Singapore to day and will play against Crystal Palace on 15 July  

