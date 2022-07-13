Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool

Several Liverpool players also thanked the fans despite losing to United.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk posted, “Big thank you to the Thailand Reds! I have genuinely enjoyed every minute of being here.”

“Hope to see you guys back here in the future or at Anfield!

“Of course, a lot to work on but good for everyone to get important minutes on the pitch today.”

Young midfielder Harvey Elliot posted, ”Nice to be back out there again! Thank you for the support”.

Manchester United has left Thailand to play two pre-season matches in Australia.

The team will play against Melbourne Victory on Friday in Melbourne, and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on July 19 in Perth.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will play Crystal Palace on Friday in Singapore.