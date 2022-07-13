Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool

The four goals came from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial, and Facundo Pellistri.
Manchester United’s players on Tuesday posted messages of thanks to Thai fans.
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea posted, “Thank you Thailand, Incredible support”.
Goalscorer Facundo Pellistri posted, “Amazing night!, Thanks reds for your support wherever we go”.
Another goalscorer Fred posted, “A good way to start the pre-season. Thanks God!”
Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka posted with a Costa Rica flag, “Thailand it’s been a pleasure thanks for your love & support”.
Another right-back Diogo Datlot posted, “Amazing support in Thailand, Was a pleasure, thank you!”
Several Liverpool players also thanked the fans despite losing to United.
Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk posted, “Big thank you to the Thailand Reds! I have genuinely enjoyed every minute of being here.”
“Hope to see you guys back here in the future or at Anfield!
“Of course, a lot to work on but good for everyone to get important minutes on the pitch today.”
Young midfielder Harvey Elliot posted, ”Nice to be back out there again! Thank you for the support”.
Manchester United has left Thailand to play two pre-season matches in Australia.
The team will play against Melbourne Victory on Friday in Melbourne, and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on July 19 in Perth.
Meanwhile, Liverpool will play Crystal Palace on Friday in Singapore.
Published : July 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
