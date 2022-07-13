Sat, July 16, 2022

life

Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Players thanks Thai fans after Man ...

Manchester United and Liverpool players thanked Thai fans after their one-off match ended on Tuesday in a convincing 4-0 victory for United in "The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022" at a packed Rajamangala Stadium.

The four goals came from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial, and Facundo Pellistri.

Manchester United’s players on Tuesday posted messages of thanks to Thai fans.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea posted, “Thank you Thailand, Incredible support”.

Goalscorer Facundo Pellistri posted, “Amazing night!, Thanks reds for your support wherever we go”.

Another goalscorer Fred posted, “A good way to start the pre-season. Thanks God!”

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka posted with a Costa Rica flag, “Thailand it’s been a pleasure thanks for your love & support”.

Another right-back Diogo Datlot posted, “Amazing support in Thailand, Was a pleasure, thank you!”

Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool

Several Liverpool players also thanked the fans despite losing to United.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk posted, “Big thank you to the Thailand Reds! I have genuinely enjoyed every minute of being here.”

“Hope to see you guys back here in the future or at Anfield!

“Of course, a lot to work on but good for everyone to get important minutes on the pitch today.”

Young midfielder Harvey Elliot posted, ”Nice to be back out there again! Thank you for the support”.

Manchester United has left Thailand to play two pre-season matches in Australia.

The team will play against Melbourne Victory on Friday in Melbourne, and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on July 19 in Perth.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will play Crystal Palace on Friday in Singapore.

Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool Players thanks Thai fans after Man Utd rout Liverpool

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Thailand to boycott North Korean taekwondo at SEA Games

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Stock up on herbal remedies before Covid hits you

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Liverpool-Man U organiser ‘happy even if he loses THB100 million’

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Published : July 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.