PK Steals 1st Round Limelight at SAT-TWT Open in Hua Hin  

Yupaporn, with three birdies after the turn, shot a 69 to sit a stroke back. The 31-year-old from Samutprakarn has a good memory at this course where she produced her best result on homesoil by finishing at second in a match-play event last year.

“I’m quite familiar with this course but it’s still a very tough one. You need to hit the fairways and keep the ball on play all time. If you lose your concentration even a bit, you will end up in disaster,” said Yupaporn, looking for her first victory since winning a China LPGA Tour event in 2018.

Another former LPGA player Nonthiya came back from one over par to fire four birdies on holes No 4, 5, 6 and 8 to finish with a 69.

“I’m happy with my game by hitting a lot of fairways and had great up and down shots. The course condition is quite tough, so I need to adjust to weather well and try to make as fewer errors as possible,” said the 34-year-old Nonthiya who hopes to end the seven-year drought of title since winning in Taiwan in 2015.

Despite her good start, Kornkanok who just turned professional in March hoped just to make the cut this week despite the fact that she won on this course as a junior back in 2020.“My goal is to improve my game as I’m just in my rookie year. I want to learn as much experience as possible in order to improve my game. That’s why I decided to turn pro at such a young age,” said the girl from Karasin.



