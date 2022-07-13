Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

Off the back of a 4-0 routing of Liverpool in Bangkok in Erik ten Hag’s first match as manager, United take on Australian outfit Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday (July 15).
Ten Hag’s men then face Premier League rivals Crystal Palace at the same venue four days later, before meeting Aston Villa in Perth on July 23.
Ten Hag's side will then travel back to Europe for a weekend double-header when they face Atletico Madrid in Oslo on July 30 before facing Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on July 31.
Will Fish will join the United squad in Australia after Axel Tuanzebe left the pre-season tour. The 24-year-old did not train in the open session at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Monday night and was absent from the squad for the victory over Liverpool.
United flew to Melbourne after the match, but Tuanzebe remained at the team hotel in Bangkok. A club spokesman said: “Axel returned back to Manchester this morning to deal with a small personal issue.”
Published : July 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
