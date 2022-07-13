Sat, July 16, 2022

life

Man United land in Melbourne ahead of Australia tour

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Man United land in Melbourne ahead ...

Manchester United arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday (July 13) ahead of three friendly matches in Australia.

Off the back of a 4-0 routing of Liverpool in Bangkok in Erik ten Hag’s first match as manager, United take on Australian outfit Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday (July 15).
 

Ten Hag’s men then face Premier League rivals Crystal Palace at the same venue four days later, before meeting Aston Villa in Perth on July 23.

Ten Hag's side will then travel back to Europe for a weekend double-header when they face Atletico Madrid in Oslo on July 30 before facing Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on July 31.
 

Will Fish will join the United squad in Australia after Axel Tuanzebe left the pre-season tour. The 24-year-old did not train in the open session at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Monday night and was absent from the squad for the victory over Liverpool.

United flew to Melbourne after the match, but Tuanzebe remained at the team hotel in Bangkok. A club spokesman said: “Axel returned back to Manchester this morning to deal with a small personal issue.”

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Thailand to boycott North Korean taekwondo at SEA Games

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Stock up on herbal remedies before Covid hits you

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Liverpool-Man U organiser ‘happy even if he loses THB100 million’

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Published : July 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.