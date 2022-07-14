Wed, July 20, 2022

life

Organiser hits out at 'needless controversy' over trophy

The event organiser of the Manchester United-Liverpool clash has said that the needless controversy over the trophy devalued the efforts of hardworking people.

Fresh Air Festival CEO Vinij Lertratanachai responded on Wednesday after the winner's trophy of "The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022" was left behind in the press room by Manchester United.

Many Facebook pages posted theories and opinions about the trophy, which was shared by several netizens. Many people were confused as to why the English team did not take it with them, while some commented that it was not beautiful or worthy enough to be taken along.

Vinij rejected the conjectures as untrue, adding that the company would be sending the 20kg trophy to the club in the UK.

He said this drama is devaluing hardworking people as they had created this trophy by combining sports, entertainment and art. He said that people around the world have never seen such a beautiful and meaningful design.

He added that the trophy was praised by both clubs and he believed that it would be placed in the club’s museum.

Vinij said, “Athletes, spectators and staff were impressed by this event. It was a lifetime determination of around 3,000 staff. Especially Manchester United, the team spent quality time with us and will come back to work with us in the future.”

“I am a bit irritable when there is a drama, but this drama is too unreasonable. People could ask me first,” he added.

Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-0 in a one-off match to win "The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022" in front of over 50,000 fans at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Published : July 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

