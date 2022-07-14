Wed, July 20, 2022

life

Why rivals are wary of Ajcharaporn

The picture of Thai volleyball player Ajcharaporn Kongyot alongside Turkey's captain Eda Erdem Dündar adorns the wall at the venue of the final round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League.

In her Facebook post on Tuesday, Ajcharaporn uploaded a selfie of the poster on the wall at Ankara Arena in Ankara, before the match against the hosts on Thursday.

Her presence on the poster is seen as proof that Ajcharaporn is ‘a player to watch’ in the Thai team.

In the preliminary round, Ajcharaporn was ranked 15th among best scorers, 14th among best attackers, and 11th among best diggers.

The Thai women’s national volleyball team will play against Turkey on Thursday at 10.30pm in the quarterfinal.

The match will be broadcast live on television on GMM25 channel or live online on www.volleyballworld.tv.

Here are the statistics between Thailand and Turkey.

Published : July 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

