Why rivals are wary of Ajcharaporn...

Her presence on the poster is seen as proof that Ajcharaporn is ‘a player to watch’ in the Thai team.

In the preliminary round, Ajcharaporn was ranked 15th among best scorers, 14th among best attackers, and 11th among best diggers.

The Thai women’s national volleyball team will play against Turkey on Thursday at 10.30pm in the quarterfinal.

The match will be broadcast live on television on GMM25 channel or live online on www.volleyballworld.tv.