life

Outdoor film fest audiences set to be entertained by music stars before screenings

Audiences at Bangkok’s “Krung Thep Klang Plang” outdoor film festival this week will also be treated to concerts before films are screened at 7pm.

Bands will take the stage each day from 5pm Thursday to Sunday at the Klong Toey Youth Centre, Rot Fai Park, Siam Square, Benchakitti Park and Bangkok Yai Garden.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said “mini-concerts” would also be held for school and university students to show their talents.

Moreover, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Music Division has invited several artists like Joey Phuwasit, Blackhead and Sai Fahrenheit to perform.

Besides this, there will be a community market, a community art and culture exhibition, and an art workshop at Bangkok Yai Garden. Biw Jaroonwit and Byrd & Heart will perform at this park.

For more information and schedules, visit the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/prbangkok.

