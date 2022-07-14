Outdoor film fest audiences set to be entertained by music stars before screenings

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said “mini-concerts” would also be held for school and university students to show their talents.

Moreover, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Music Division has invited several artists like Joey Phuwasit, Blackhead and Sai Fahrenheit to perform.

Besides this, there will be a community market, a community art and culture exhibition, and an art workshop at Bangkok Yai Garden. Biw Jaroonwit and Byrd & Heart will perform at this park.

For more information and schedules, visit the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/prbangkok.