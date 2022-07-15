Wed, July 20, 2022

life

Thai women bow out after losing to Turkey

Thailand's inspired campaign in the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League ended on Thursday after losing 3-1 to hosts Turkey in Ankara.

Thailand had qualified for the final round of the event for the first time.

The Thai women got off to a good start, winning the first set 25-23, but Turkey fought back to win the next three 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 in the quarterfinal at Ankara Arena.

Thailand has never won against Turkey in the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League.

In the semifinal, Turkey will take on Italy, who had finished third in the preliminary round, while Serbia will play Brazil. Both semifinal matches will be held on Saturday.

Published : July 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

