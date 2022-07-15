Thai women bow out after losing to Turkey

The Thai women got off to a good start, winning the first set 25-23, but Turkey fought back to win the next three 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 in the quarterfinal at Ankara Arena.

Thailand has never won against Turkey in the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League.

In the semifinal, Turkey will take on Italy, who had finished third in the preliminary round, while Serbia will play Brazil. Both semifinal matches will be held on Saturday.