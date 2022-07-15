PK Overcomes Demon in Her Head to Win Maiden SAT-TWT Open Title in Hua Hin

The wire-to-wire victory also served up as a good psychological booster for PK who had to bear with the second place finish three times in another domestic tour this year (at Watermill Golf Club and Resort in Nakhon Nayok, Narai Hill Golf Resort and Country Club in Lopburi and at the Singha Park Khon Kaen Golf Club).

“I was a bit scared at the beginning after finishing runner-up in three tournaments. But if I let that demon (of losing three finals) in my head, I would never win. So I tried to give it a fight out there,” said the 30-year-old whose her previous title occurred at the Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi (12 months ago). She has won a total of 12 professional events up to date.

“I’m really proud of myself for never giving up. As long as you keep fighting, you will finally pull it off. If it doesn’t happen today, it will one day,” added Patcharajutar who won the winner’s cheque of Bt367,500.

The gap between the two front runners was reduced to only two shots when PK bogeyed on the 10th hole while Ornnicha birdied to trail at 4-6. But the gutsy PK surged ahead with a 15-foot eagle on the following hole and never looked back.

“From then on I was confident that I was going to win. I hope to keep playing consistently like this for the rest of the season,” she said.



