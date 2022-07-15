PK Overcomes Demon in Her Head to Win Maiden SAT-TWT Open Title in Hua Hin

The former LPGA player, also the leader in round 1 and 2, shot three birdies and one eagle on the 11th hole against two bogeys on the third and 10th holes to end the final round with a 69 and on 10 under-par-206.
The wire-to-wire victory also served up as a good psychological booster for PK who had to bear with the second place finish three times in another domestic tour this year (at Watermill Golf Club and Resort in Nakhon Nayok, Narai Hill Golf Resort and Country Club in Lopburi and at the Singha Park Khon Kaen Golf Club).
“I was a bit scared at the beginning after finishing runner-up in three tournaments. But if I let that demon (of losing three finals) in my head, I would never win. So I tried to give it a fight out there,” said the 30-year-old whose her previous title occurred at the Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi (12 months ago). She has won a total of 12 professional events up to date.
“I’m really proud of myself for never giving up. As long as you keep fighting, you will finally pull it off. If it doesn’t happen today, it will one day,” added Patcharajutar who won the winner’s cheque of Bt367,500.
The gap between the two front runners was reduced to only two shots when PK bogeyed on the 10th hole while Ornnicha birdied to trail at 4-6. But the gutsy PK surged ahead with a 15-foot eagle on the following hole and never looked back.
“From then on I was confident that I was going to win. I hope to keep playing consistently like this for the rest of the season,” she said.
Ornnicha, 25 from Lopburi, with two birdies and one bogey, was unable to catch up with the overnight leader as she settled with a 71 and on five under-par-211.
“I really pushed her to the test to fall just two strokes at one point. But she was really on the top of her game and gave my no chance,” said Ornnicha whose runner-up position at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course also matched her best professional finish after losing a playoff in a Taiwan LPGA Tour in 2019.
“At least I proved mentally tough under a tense situation. That’s one positive aspect that I feel good about my game leaving this tournament. I hope that my first win will come one day,” said Ornnicha who won Bt223,440 as a runner-up.
Kultida Pramphun shot a 70 and a total one under-par-215 to land at joint third alongside Unyamanee Wongaroon who finished with a 71.
The next SAT-TWT Open, the fifth leg, is due between July 27-29 at the lake View Resort and Golf Club in Prachuab Khiri Khan.
Published : July 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
