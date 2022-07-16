MELBOURNE VICTORY 1 UNITED 4...

Harry Maguire then went close with a header, before McTominay made it third time lucky, following two previous efforts, as his deflected effort looped over Paul Izzo and into the back of the net.

Then, just moments before the break, the Reds went ahead. A clever passing move was delightfully finished by Anthony Martial, after Diogo Dalot's cross from the right found its way to the Frenchman. The ball was well-controlled by our no.9, who then calmly finished to notch his second goal of pre-season so far.

As the second half rolled around, Ten Hag opted to make 10 changes, with Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford and new summer signing Tyrell Malacia all introduced prior to the restart.



Zidane Iqbal showcased his talents with a superb piece of skill, as the Reds continued to dominate possession.

With 15 minutes to go, United had a third, as Eric Bailly burst forward to feed Rashford. The England international nudged his effort beyond Izzo, and opened his Tour 22 account in the process. Former Reds winger Nani was then introduced with just a few minutes to go, making his debut for the hosts seven years after his departure from Old Trafford.

The scoring was then completed with just minutes remaining, when Edmond Lupancu diverted a Tahith Chong cross into his own net to make it 4-1, ensuring a second pre-season win for new manager.