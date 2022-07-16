MELBOURNE VICTORY 1 UNITED 4...

The hosts took a surprise lead with just four minutes played, as Ben Folami found space down the right flank and smartly picked out Christopher Ikonomidis in the box. The 27-year-old was on hand to roll the ball past Tom Heaton, as the Reds were asked defensive questions early on.
Harry Maguire then went close with a header, before McTominay made it third time lucky, following two previous efforts, as his deflected effort looped over Paul Izzo and into the back of the net.
Then, just moments before the break, the Reds went ahead. A clever passing move was delightfully finished by Anthony Martial, after Diogo Dalot's cross from the right found its way to the Frenchman. The ball was well-controlled by our no.9, who then calmly finished to notch his second goal of pre-season so far.
As the second half rolled around, Ten Hag opted to make 10 changes, with Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford and new summer signing Tyrell Malacia all introduced prior to the restart.
Zidane Iqbal showcased his talents with a superb piece of skill, as the Reds continued to dominate possession.
With 15 minutes to go, United had a third, as Eric Bailly burst forward to feed Rashford. The England international nudged his effort beyond Izzo, and opened his Tour 22 account in the process. Former Reds winger Nani was then introduced with just a few minutes to go, making his debut for the hosts seven years after his departure from Old Trafford.
The scoring was then completed with just minutes remaining, when Edmond Lupancu diverted a Tahith Chong cross into his own net to make it 4-1, ensuring a second pre-season win for new manager.
Reaction From Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his side 'got their reward' after coming from behind to overcome Melbourne Victory by four goals to one.
The Reds conceded after just four minutes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with unmarked Christopher Ikonomidis beating Tom Heaton from inside the area.
But Ten Hag's side hit back just before the interval, with Scott McTominay's deflected effort restoring parity. Anthony Martial then notched his second goal of pre-season, following some superb link-up play, to hand United a deserved lead.
Marcus Rashford added a third with just over 10 minutes remaining, after another powerful forward run by defender Eric Bailly. Edmond Lupancu then put through his own net to round off the scoring late on.
IMPRESSED WITH THE REACTION
"It was clear that it was going to be a compact opponent, who started really far back waiting for us, and it was difficult for us to create chances. Also, when we went down in the first minute, the team reacted really good and especially over the right side we created a lot of really good chances before half-time. We then got our reward with the turnaround."
FOOTBALLING ACUMEN
"I would say against opponents who want to come forward it is easier – the spaces are bigger. When opponents are dead [far] back, you have to invest in more running and more opposite running, more ball control and especially with your decisions, you need intelligence in order to create something."
YOUTH SHINING THROUGH
"This is why we brought them. I want to make an impression on all the players and they got the chance to show what they are capable of – if they can contribute immediately to Man United or whether or not they need a loan period [and] that could be better. There is also other possibilities, but it is good that United has so many talents. They also need improvement and development."
