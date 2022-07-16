Wed, July 20, 2022

life

Stock up on herbal remedies before Covid hits you

With Covid-19 cases in Thailand surging again due to the highly infectious Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants, demand for some herbal remedies is rising again.

This latest increase comes after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) removed the facemask mandate for open areas, prompting people to let their guard down.

The jump in Covid-19 cases is also making access to treatment difficult, creating a lack of hospital beds, long queues and issues related to registration for treatment.

Even though the National Health Security Office has confirmed that pharmacies under its jurisdiction are ready to prescribe drugs for Covid-19 patients, it does not mean prescriptions will be given at all pharmacies.

Hence, it is advised that people purchase all necessary remedies in advance.

They are:

1. Fah talai jone (green chireta/Andrographis paniculate)

Adults should consume 60 milligrams of fah talai jone thrice a day for five days as soon as they test positive for Covid-19. The dosage should be reduced to 11mg for children. This traditional herbal medicine has been proved to kill the virus in vitro.

2. Paracetamol

Patients suffering from fever or headache can consume paracetamol every four to six hours.

3. Makham Pom (gooseberry) cough syrup

This syrup can be consumed thrice daily to soothe cough or sore throat.

4. Ginger

This spice can help boost immunity against Covid-19, reduce phlegm, relieve nasal congestion and improve circulation. Patients should consume one to two capsules daily after meals until their symptoms improve.

5. Triphala

This herb helps ease cough and reduces phlegm. Patients can consume up to 600mg of Triphala three or four times daily to ease the cough.

These herbal remedies are only useful for patients with mild symptoms. If they do not ease symptoms, patients are advised to seek medical help.

Published : July 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

