Stock up on herbal remedies before Covid hits you

They are:

1. Fah talai jone (green chireta/Andrographis paniculate)

Adults should consume 60 milligrams of fah talai jone thrice a day for five days as soon as they test positive for Covid-19. The dosage should be reduced to 11mg for children. This traditional herbal medicine has been proved to kill the virus in vitro.

2. Paracetamol

Patients suffering from fever or headache can consume paracetamol every four to six hours.

3. Makham Pom (gooseberry) cough syrup

This syrup can be consumed thrice daily to soothe cough or sore throat.

4. Ginger

This spice can help boost immunity against Covid-19, reduce phlegm, relieve nasal congestion and improve circulation. Patients should consume one to two capsules daily after meals until their symptoms improve.

5. Triphala

This herb helps ease cough and reduces phlegm. Patients can consume up to 600mg of Triphala three or four times daily to ease the cough.

These herbal remedies are only useful for patients with mild symptoms. If they do not ease symptoms, patients are advised to seek medical help.