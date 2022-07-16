Wed, July 20, 2022

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is on the verge of signing for Barcelona according to reports in the Spanish media.

TVE reported that the deal was all but done while La Vanguardia said the Poland international will fly directly to the United States to join up with his new team mates.
 

Neither Barcelona or Bayern Munich have confirmed the deal.

Lewandowski said in May, while on international duty, that his story with Bayern Munich was over and he could not imagine staying on with the German champions.

The 33-year-old joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and has won the Bundesliga every year since then as well as the Champions League in 2020.

Published : July 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

