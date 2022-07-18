Wed, July 20, 2022

life

Sensational Smith beats McIlroy to win 150th Open

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Sensational Smith beats McIlroy to ...

Cameron Smith staged one of the greatest back-nine charges ever witnessed at a major championship coming from four shots behind to win the 150th British Open on Sunday (July 17) as Rory McIlroy's major drought continued.

Smith, winner of golf's unofficial fifth major, The Players Championship, earlier this year, carded a sensational final round eight-under 64 that included a spectacular run of five consecutive birdies from the turn to become the first Australian to hoist the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993.

The 28-year-old Queenslander also became the first Australian man to claim one of golf's four majors since Jason Day's victory at the 2015 PGA Championship.

Smith's winning total of 20-under 268 was one better than playing partner American Cameron Young, who eagled the last to finish alone in second while McIlroy, the betting favourite coming into St Andrews, faltered at the finish to settle for third.

Olympic Council of Asia announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Doctor points out 9 interesting facts about long Covid

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Frequently asked questions about long Covid

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Barcelona complete signing of Lewandowski

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Martial nets again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

Published : Jul 19, 2022

Published : July 18, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

AIS, True ordered to base charges on actual usage time, not by rounding up seconds

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Foremost Thailand closes Lak Si milk plant

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Olympic Council of Asia announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Ramathibodi discovers Thailand’s first Covid BA 2.75 case

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.