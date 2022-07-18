Wed, July 20, 2022

life

Thung Khru stay on top in Thai basketball league

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thung Khru stay on top in Thai bask...

Thung Khru Hi-Tech pipped Nonthaburi TGE 87-84 in the 10th match of the Thailand Basketball League 2022.

It was a rematch of last year’s final as defending champions Thung Khru Hi-Tech edged out last year’s runners-up Nonthaburi TGE in a closely fought encounter on Sunday.

After the first 10 matches, Thung Khru Hi-Tech led the standings with 19 points from nine wins and a loss. Nonthaburi TGE are third with 17 points from seven wins and three losses.

Three matches are scheduled for the next matchday on Wednesday at FBA Stadium in Bangkok.

Nonthaburi TGE will play Bangkok Tigers Sniper at 2pm, Ban Bueng Devil Rays will take on Thung Khru Hi-Tech at 4pm, and Khon Kaen Raptors are pitted against Suphanburi SWU at 6pm.

The Thailand Basketball League 2022 will be held from June 25 to August 24 with 10 teams competing for a total prize money of 4 million baht.

The winner will get a slot to compete in the 2022 FIBA Asia Champions Cup.

Thung Khru stay on top in Thai basketball league Thung Khru stay on top in Thai basketball league Thung Khru stay on top in Thai basketball league Thung Khru stay on top in Thai basketball league

Olympic Council of Asia announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Doctor points out 9 interesting facts about long Covid

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Frequently asked questions about long Covid

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Barcelona complete signing of Lewandowski

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Martial nets again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

Published : Jul 19, 2022

Published : July 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

AIS, True ordered to base charges on actual usage time, not by rounding up seconds

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Foremost Thailand closes Lak Si milk plant

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Olympic Council of Asia announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Ramathibodi discovers Thailand’s first Covid BA 2.75 case

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.