Thung Khru stay on top in Thai basketball league

After the first 10 matches, Thung Khru Hi-Tech led the standings with 19 points from nine wins and a loss. Nonthaburi TGE are third with 17 points from seven wins and three losses.

Three matches are scheduled for the next matchday on Wednesday at FBA Stadium in Bangkok.

Nonthaburi TGE will play Bangkok Tigers Sniper at 2pm, Ban Bueng Devil Rays will take on Thung Khru Hi-Tech at 4pm, and Khon Kaen Raptors are pitted against Suphanburi SWU at 6pm.

The Thailand Basketball League 2022 will be held from June 25 to August 24 with 10 teams competing for a total prize money of 4 million baht.