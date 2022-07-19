Martial nets again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

A wonderful cross from Diogo Dalot was chested down and fired home by the Frenchman, thus keeping up his record of scoring in all three of the Reds' pre-season outings.

Harry Maguire did well to prevent Jesurun Rak-Sayki from equalising soon after, with United looking comfortable while defending any early advances from the Eagles.

Marcus Rashford's wicked cross failed to pick out a white shirt soon after, before the first half’s action drew to a close at 'The G'.

The Reds then doubled the advantage with Rashford rounding off a superb team goal. Martial controlled the ball out of the air, before Jadon Sancho picked it up, with Martial running onto his pass. He then played in substitute Donny van de Beek, who squared for our no.10 to apply the finishing touch.



