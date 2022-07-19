Wed, July 20, 2022

life

Martial nets again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Martial nets again as United beat P...

Manchester United made it three wins from three during Tour 2022 so far, with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in Melbourne.

United opened the scoring after 17 minutes, with Anthony Martial coming good on his early promise, after two strong chances beforehand.
 

A wonderful cross from Diogo Dalot was chested down and fired home by the Frenchman, thus keeping up his record of scoring in all three of the Reds' pre-season outings. 

Harry Maguire did well to prevent Jesurun Rak-Sayki from equalising soon after, with United looking comfortable while defending any early advances from the Eagles. 

Marcus Rashford's wicked cross failed to pick out a white shirt soon after, before the first half’s action drew to a close at 'The G'.

The Reds then doubled the advantage with Rashford rounding off a superb team goal. Martial controlled the ball out of the air, before Jadon Sancho picked it up, with Martial running onto his pass. He then played in substitute Donny van de Beek, who squared for our no.10 to apply the finishing touch.

Martial ,Rassford,Sancho on target as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne
 

And soon after, on the hour mark, it was three. Martial's delightful through ball put Sancho clean through, as the England international raced through to caress his right-footed effort beyond Remi Matthews. 
 
Wholesale changes then followed for United, with youngsters Amad, Will Fish, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage all introduced.  With 15 minutes remaining, Crystal Palace got a goal back, as Joel Ward headed in a Luka Milivojevic corner. 

Fish was then set off late on for a foul on Victor Akinwale, denying the Eagles youngster a goalscoring chance, as Ten Hag’s side held out for victory. 

Martial nets again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

Olympic Council of Asia announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Doctor points out 9 interesting facts about long Covid

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Frequently asked questions about long Covid

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Barcelona complete signing of Lewandowski

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Japanese manga : Joker raising a Baby Batman

Published : Jul 19, 2022

Published : July 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

AIS, True ordered to base charges on actual usage time, not by rounding up seconds

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Foremost Thailand closes Lak Si milk plant

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Olympic Council of Asia announces new dates for 19th Asian Games

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Ramathibodi discovers Thailand’s first Covid BA 2.75 case

Published : Jul 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.