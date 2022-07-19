Martial nets again as United beat Palace 3-1 in Melbourne

United opened the scoring after 17 minutes, with Anthony Martial coming good on his early promise, after two strong chances beforehand.
A wonderful cross from Diogo Dalot was chested down and fired home by the Frenchman, thus keeping up his record of scoring in all three of the Reds' pre-season outings.
Harry Maguire did well to prevent Jesurun Rak-Sayki from equalising soon after, with United looking comfortable while defending any early advances from the Eagles.
Marcus Rashford's wicked cross failed to pick out a white shirt soon after, before the first half’s action drew to a close at 'The G'.
The Reds then doubled the advantage with Rashford rounding off a superb team goal. Martial controlled the ball out of the air, before Jadon Sancho picked it up, with Martial running onto his pass. He then played in substitute Donny van de Beek, who squared for our no.10 to apply the finishing touch.
And soon after, on the hour mark, it was three. Martial's delightful through ball put Sancho clean through, as the England international raced through to caress his right-footed effort beyond Remi Matthews.
Wholesale changes then followed for United, with youngsters Amad, Will Fish, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage all introduced. With 15 minutes remaining, Crystal Palace got a goal back, as Joel Ward headed in a Luka Milivojevic corner.
Fish was then set off late on for a foul on Victor Akinwale, denying the Eagles youngster a goalscoring chance, as Ten Hag’s side held out for victory.
Published : July 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 20, 2022
Published : Jul 20, 2022
Published : Jul 20, 2022
Published : Jul 20, 2022