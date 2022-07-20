Sat, July 23, 2022

life

Barcelona complete signing of Lewandowski

Barcelona have signed Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for up to 50 million euros ($51.14 million), the two clubs said on Tuesday (July 19).

Lewandowski will sign a four-year contract with a release clause set at 500 million euros ($511.35 million dollars), Barcelona said in a statement.
 

Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona for 45 million euros with five million euros in add-ons, the 26-times Spanish champions confirmed.

The 33-year-old has joined the team on their U.S. pre-season tour where he completed his medical.

Lewandowski scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 appearances, winning the league title every year and the Champions League in 2020.

Published : July 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
