Thai footballer Chanathip may be part of Kawasaki Frontale squad taking on PSG today

It wasn’t known at press time whether Chanathip would be part of the line-up for the game.

PSG features a host of world-famous footballers, including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Chanathip last played against Messi almost a decade ago. The Thai star was part of the national team that took on Barcelona in a friendly at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium in 2013.

PSG is in Japan for the 2022 Japan Tour to compete in exhibition matches against three Japanese teams. Apart from Kawasaki Frontale, Paris Saint-Germain will go head-to-head with Urawa Reds on Saturday and Gamba Osaka on Monday.