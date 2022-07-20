Sat, July 23, 2022

life

Thai footballer Chanathip may be part of Kawasaki Frontale squad taking on PSG today

Ligue 1’s giant Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (PSG) is all set to lock horns with Kawasaki Frontale, which includes Thai football star Chanathip Songkrasin, on Wednesday evening.

Elgolazo magazine reported the match would be played on Wednesday at 5.30pm (Thailand time) at the Japan National Stadium, Chanathip posted on his Facebook page.

It wasn’t known at press time whether Chanathip would be part of the line-up for the game.

PSG features a host of world-famous footballers, including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Chanathip last played against Messi almost a decade ago. The Thai star was part of the national team that took on Barcelona in a friendly at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium in 2013.

PSG is in Japan for the 2022 Japan Tour to compete in exhibition matches against three Japanese teams. Apart from Kawasaki Frontale, Paris Saint-Germain will go head-to-head with Urawa Reds on Saturday and Gamba Osaka on Monday.

Published : July 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

