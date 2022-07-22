JESSE LINGARD SIGNS FOR NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Lingard has also amassed 32 England caps to date and made his debut in 2016 before playing an integral role as the Three Lions reached the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, scoring one goal and assisting two.
The former Red Devil brings a wealth of Premier League, Champions League and international experience to The City Ground and was a key member of the Manchester United side that lifted the FA Cup in 2016, scoring the winning goal in extra time against Crystal Palace at Wembley.
A player for the big occasion, Lingard was also on the scoresheet in the 2017 EFL Cup final as Manchester United defeated Southampton 3-2, with Jesse also playing a key role as the Red Devils lifted the Europa League trophy that same season.
Jesse joined West Ham United on loan for the second half of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign and set the London Stadium alight with a string of impressive performances, netting 9 goals in 16 appearances whilst also contributing 5 assists.
His spell in the capital also saw Lingard awarded the Premier League's Player of the Month for April 2021 and Premier League's Goal of the Month for a spectacular individual effort against Wolves, becoming only the second player to win both awards simultaneously.
The former United star becomes The Reds' eleventh summer signing and joins former Manchester United team-mate Dean Henderson in making the move Trentside.
Everyone at Nottingham Forest is delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and we look forward to seeing him pull on the Garibaldi shirt at the World Famous City Ground.
Published : July 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 23, 2022
Published : Jul 23, 2022
Published : Jul 23, 2022
Published : Jul 23, 2022