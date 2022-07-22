JESSE LINGARD SIGNS FOR NOTTINGHAM FOREST

The former Red Devil brings a wealth of Premier League, Champions League and international experience to The City Ground and was a key member of the Manchester United side that lifted the FA Cup in 2016, scoring the winning goal in extra time against Crystal Palace at Wembley.

A player for the big occasion, Lingard was also on the scoresheet in the 2017 EFL Cup final as Manchester United defeated Southampton 3-2, with Jesse also playing a key role as the Red Devils lifted the Europa League trophy that same season.

Jesse joined West Ham United on loan for the second half of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign and set the London Stadium alight with a string of impressive performances, netting 9 goals in 16 appearances whilst also contributing 5 assists.