Pearl Jam cancels Vienna concert after heat, smoke damage singer's throat

"To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged," the group said in a statement posted on social media.

Pearl Jam performed at the Lollapalooza Paris music festival at the weekend amid a heat wave with spikes well above 40 Celsius (104F) in southern Europe.

Firefighters in southwestern France have been battling since July 12 to contain massive forest wildfires while Britain recorded its highest ever temperature on Tuesday.

"Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend..., as a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play," Pearl Jam said.

"And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time...So very, very deeply sorry."