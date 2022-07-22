The art auction keeping music in Bangkok parks alive

Dr Sugree Charoensuk came up with the idea of free concerts as a way of helping Thai musicians suffering hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



He told The Nation in an interview that "

When I agreed to hold music events in parks, the main help came from the BMA [City Hall], who provided space and equipment to do so. Secondly, musicians are out of jobs. With no work available, these talented artists have not been able to perform for several years after Covid made things difficult, and the most important thing was where to find income. The BMA has no money, and music is a difficult way to earn income. One of the ways I thought of to help was by inviting my friend to create art. I’ve worked with Dr Suchart for 30-40 years, travelled everywhere with him, and seen his potential for artistic excellence. When he listens to music, he can paint pictures, creating unique value by recording the history of each place, each city, locality, as well as the Bangkok way of life. So, I thought that these paintings could be displayed to the public for sale. After selling them, we will use the money to hold Music in the Park concerts and pay the musicians."



