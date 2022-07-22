Sat, July 23, 2022

life

The art auction keeping music in Bangkok parks alive

A charity sale of artworks is being held at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. Thirty-six paintings are on display, waiting to be sold to interested buyers, with profits being used to hold Music in the Park concerts in Bangkok all year long.

Dr Sugree Charoensuk came up with the idea of free concerts as a way of helping Thai musicians suffering hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
 

He told The Nation in an interview that "

When I agreed to hold music events in parks, the main help came from the BMA [City Hall], who provided space and equipment to do so. Secondly, musicians are out of jobs. With no work available, these talented artists have not been able to perform for several years after Covid made things difficult, and the most important thing was where to find income. The BMA has no money, and music is a difficult way to earn income. One of the ways I thought of to help was by inviting my friend to create art. I’ve worked with Dr Suchart for 30-40 years, travelled everywhere with him, and seen his potential for artistic excellence. When he listens to music, he can paint pictures, creating unique value by recording the history of each place, each city, locality, as well as the Bangkok way of life. So, I thought that these paintings could be displayed to the public for sale. After selling them, we will use the money to hold Music in the Park concerts and pay the musicians."

The art auction keeping music in Bangkok parks alive
 

Masterminding the exhibition of artwork for sale is Dr Suchart Vongthong, an internationally known artist who picked out his favourite painting from the 36 he created.

"My favourite painting is of Chadchart. The Bangkok governor’s portrait is important because I wanted to capture his goodness as a person. It is harmonious with a power expressed through the colours as well as his face, his smile and expression in the picture. I tried to give it an expressionistic style."

The art auction keeping music in Bangkok parks alive

The portrait of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt playing the euphonium is signed by the governor and priced at 10 million baht.

Dr Suchat quipped that if someone buys Chadchart’s portrait at the asking price, he would be able to hold Music in the Park concerts for another year, meaning that musicians left stranded and jobless by Covid-19 could feed their families while Bangkokians could enjoy live melodies in green and pleasant surroundings.


 

Published : July 22, 2022

By : Stephanie Adair

Nation Thailnad
