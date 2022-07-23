Sinsamut Klinmee makes history, Muangthai earns hard-fought win at One 159

Sinsamut scored a second spectacular knockout to remain unbeaten in the One Circle when he took on Liam "Lethal" Nolan in a lightweight Muay Thai battle.
The 26-year-old star sparked his British rival seconds into round two to score the win and earn a US$50,000 performance bonus from One Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
The win pushed Sinsamut’s record to an impressive 80-16-3 and entered his name in the One history books for becoming the first athlete to score back-to-back bonuses.
Later in the evening, Muangthai inched out a split-decision win against Russian striker Vladimir Kuzmin in their bantamweight Muay Thai showdown. Seeking redemption for his loss against Liam “Hitman” Harrison earlier in the year, the Lumpinee Stadium world champion was determined to bring home a win in Singapore.
The two men traded heavy blows throughout the affair, with Muangthai keeping a close distance and working aggressively in the pocket. Kuzmin answered with a barrage of shots, making the judges’ decision very tough when the final bell sounded. In the end, though, it was the Thai star’s powerful attacks and pressure that earned him the win. His record now stands at a jaw-dropping 201-43-4.
Elsewhere on the card, Janet Todd was successful in her quest to become a two-sport One world champion when she defeated Spain’s Lara Fernandez by unanimous decision in their co-main event Muay Thai thriller.
Todd now holds the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship and the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship.
And in the main event, Reinier de Ridder defended his One middleweight world championship for the second time against Vitaly Bigdash. The unbeaten Dutchman survived an early scare from his Russian rival to lock in an inverted triangle submission that rendered Bigdash unconscious midway through the first round.
De Ridder earned a US$50,000 bonus for his efforts, and his record now stands at a perfect 16-0.
Main Card Results
Reinier de Ridder defeats Vitaly Bigdash via submission (inverted triangle) at 3:29 of round one to retain the One middleweight world title, earned a US$50,000 bonus
Janet Todd defeats Lara Fernandez via unanimous decision to win the One interim atomweight Muay Thai world title
Muangthai PK.Saenchai defeats Vladimir Kuzmin via split decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
Zhang Peimian defeats Aslanbek Zikreev via unanimous decision (kickboxing – strawweight)
Jamal Yusupov defeats Jo Nattawut via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – featherweight)
Danial Williams defeats Zelang Zhaxi via knockout at 4:20 of round one (MMA – strawweight), earned a US$50,000 bonus
Lead Card Results
Sinsamut Klinmee defeats Liam Nolan via knockout at 0:05 of round two (Muay Thai – lightweight), earned a US$50,000
Marat Gafurov defeats Ariel Sexton via TKO at 4:15 of round three (MMA – lightweight)
Valmir Da Silva defeats Jin Tae Ho via submission (guillotine) at 4:55 of round two (MMA – welterweight)
Published : July 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 26, 2022
Published : Jul 26, 2022
Published : Jul 26, 2022
Published : Jul 26, 2022