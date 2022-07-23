Sinsamut Klinmee makes history, Muangthai earns hard-fought win at One 159

Elsewhere on the card, Janet Todd was successful in her quest to become a two-sport One world champion when she defeated Spain’s Lara Fernandez by unanimous decision in their co-main event Muay Thai thriller.



Todd now holds the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship and the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship.



And in the main event, Reinier de Ridder defended his One middleweight world championship for the second time against Vitaly Bigdash. The unbeaten Dutchman survived an early scare from his Russian rival to lock in an inverted triangle submission that rendered Bigdash unconscious midway through the first round.



De Ridder earned a US$50,000 bonus for his efforts, and his record now stands at a perfect 16-0.





Main Card Results

Reinier de Ridder defeats Vitaly Bigdash via submission (inverted triangle) at 3:29 of round one to retain the One middleweight world title, earned a US$50,000 bonus



Janet Todd defeats Lara Fernandez via unanimous decision to win the One interim atomweight Muay Thai world title

Muangthai PK.Saenchai defeats Vladimir Kuzmin via split decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)



Zhang Peimian defeats Aslanbek Zikreev via unanimous decision (kickboxing – strawweight)



Jamal Yusupov defeats Jo Nattawut via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – featherweight)



Danial Williams defeats Zelang Zhaxi via knockout at 4:20 of round one (MMA – strawweight), earned a US$50,000 bonus

Lead Card Results



Sinsamut Klinmee defeats Liam Nolan via knockout at 0:05 of round two (Muay Thai – lightweight), earned a US$50,000

Marat Gafurov defeats Ariel Sexton via TKO at 4:15 of round three (MMA – lightweight)



Valmir Da Silva defeats Jin Tae Ho via submission (guillotine) at 4:55 of round two (MMA – welterweight)