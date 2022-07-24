Bangkok school marching bands tune up for battle with Korat peers

The battle will be between two Bangkok schools – Wat Sutthi Wararam School and Wachiratham Sathit School – and two from Nakhon Ratchasima – Sura Naree Witthaya School and Ratchasima Witthayalai School.

The show will start at 2pm, BMA said in its Facebook announcement.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited Wachiratham Sathit School at noon on Saturday to observe rehearsals.

“I would like to thank you all for representing Bangkok in the contest,” Chadchart told the students.

“Don’t be serious. Have fun while playing. You represent Bangkok in this friendly match with Korat [Nakhon Ratchasima]. Just entertain Korat people and all others and show that you’re capable.”

The governor said he expects at least 4,000 seats to be filled.

“I’m sure all of you are ready. Just enjoy and be happy while playing the music,” the governor added.