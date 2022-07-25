Doc offers advice on protection from monkeypox

Hence, Dr Chalermchai said, the best way of protecting oneself from monkeypox is as follows:

• Avoid engaging in physical contact with sex workers or strangers as 90 per cent of monkeypox patients were infected from sexual contact.

• Avoid touching others as monkeypox can be transmitted via blisters or pus.

• Avoid sharing clothes or belongings as the virus remains active on items.

• Avoid picking the nose, rubbing eyes or putting a hand in the mouth as the virus can enter that way.

• Avoid touching animals that can be monkeypox carriers, especially imported rodents like rats and rabbits.

• Wash hands frequently as soap and alcohol gel can kill the virus.

• Wear a face mask when in crowded areas monkeypox can be transmitted via saliva droplets.