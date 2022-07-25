Fri, July 29, 2022

life

Doc offers advice on protection from monkeypox

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Doc offers advice on protection fro...

With Thailand going on high alert over monkeypox, Dr Chalermchai Boonyaleephan, vice chair of the Public Health Commission, is offering protection tips.

In a post on the Blockdit platform on Sunday, the doctor said more than 16,000 people in 75 countries have been infected with monkeypox since May this year.

He also pointed out that the disease is no longer endemic to Africa because most patients have not travelled there before.

Hence, Dr Chalermchai said, the best way of protecting oneself from monkeypox is as follows:

• Avoid engaging in physical contact with sex workers or strangers as 90 per cent of monkeypox patients were infected from sexual contact.

• Avoid touching others as monkeypox can be transmitted via blisters or pus.

• Avoid sharing clothes or belongings as the virus remains active on items.

• Avoid picking the nose, rubbing eyes or putting a hand in the mouth as the virus can enter that way.

• Avoid touching animals that can be monkeypox carriers, especially imported rodents like rats and rabbits.

• Wash hands frequently as soap and alcohol gel can kill the virus.

• Wear a face mask when in crowded areas monkeypox can be transmitted via saliva droplets.

Dr Chalermchai, however, said monkeypox was not as worrisome as Covid-19 as this virus does not spread that quickly. He also noted that there are plenty of vaccines and drugs that can deal with monkeypox effectively.

“Having an accurate understanding of the virus will help people stay calm and careful,” he said, adding that protective measures for monkeypox are similar to those for Covid-19.

Saemapetch set for electric rematch with Rittewada

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Immaculate Saraporn Produces Low Round to Lead at 5th SAT-TWT Open

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Red Bull Salzburg in Wednesday night's pre-season clash.

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Martinez completes 57 million euro move from Ajax to Manchester United

Published : Jul 28, 2022

FINAL FIELD SET FOR 2022 TRUST GOLF WOMEN’S SCOTTISH OPEN

Published : Jul 27, 2022

Published : July 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.