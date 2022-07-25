Doc offers advice on protection from monkeypox

In a post on the Blockdit platform on Sunday, the doctor said more than 16,000 people in 75 countries have been infected with monkeypox since May this year.
He also pointed out that the disease is no longer endemic to Africa because most patients have not travelled there before.
Hence, Dr Chalermchai said, the best way of protecting oneself from monkeypox is as follows:
• Avoid engaging in physical contact with sex workers or strangers as 90 per cent of monkeypox patients were infected from sexual contact.
• Avoid touching others as monkeypox can be transmitted via blisters or pus.
• Avoid sharing clothes or belongings as the virus remains active on items.
• Avoid picking the nose, rubbing eyes or putting a hand in the mouth as the virus can enter that way.
• Avoid touching animals that can be monkeypox carriers, especially imported rodents like rats and rabbits.
• Wash hands frequently as soap and alcohol gel can kill the virus.
• Wear a face mask when in crowded areas monkeypox can be transmitted via saliva droplets.
Dr Chalermchai, however, said monkeypox was not as worrisome as Covid-19 as this virus does not spread that quickly. He also noted that there are plenty of vaccines and drugs that can deal with monkeypox effectively.
“Having an accurate understanding of the virus will help people stay calm and careful,” he said, adding that protective measures for monkeypox are similar to those for Covid-19.
Published : July 25, 2022
