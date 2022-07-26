Fri, July 29, 2022

life

310 Thai athletes leave for Asean Para Games in Indonesia

Thailand has sent a 445-strong contingent, comprising 310 athletes and 135 officials to the 11th Asean Para Games being held in Surakarta, Indonesia from July 30 to August 6.

The national paralympic team, with 205 males and 105 females, left Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday morning for the games known as Surakarta 2022.

They were seen off by representatives from the Tourism and Sport Ministry, the Sports Authority of Thailand, sponsors and fans.

Thai athletes will compete in 14 sports -- athletics, swimming, badminton, table tennis, weightlifting, seated volleyball, wheelchair basketball, goalball, boccia, archery, wheelchair tennis, chess, football, and judo.

More than 1,600 differently-abled athletes from 11 countries in Southeast Asia are expected to take part in Surakarta 2022.

Originally set to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021, the Games were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam before hosting rights were transferred to Indonesia. It was originally scheduled from July 23 to 30, and later moved to July 30 to August 6.

Asean Para Games are held biannually and are patterned after the Paralympics.

Published : July 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

