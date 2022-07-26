310 Thai athletes leave for Asean Para Games in Indonesia

The national paralympic team, with 205 males and 105 females, left Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday morning for the games known as Surakarta 2022.

They were seen off by representatives from the Tourism and Sport Ministry, the Sports Authority of Thailand, sponsors and fans.

Thai athletes will compete in 14 sports -- athletics, swimming, badminton, table tennis, weightlifting, seated volleyball, wheelchair basketball, goalball, boccia, archery, wheelchair tennis, chess, football, and judo.

More than 1,600 differently-abled athletes from 11 countries in Southeast Asia are expected to take part in Surakarta 2022.