Saemapetch set for electric rematch with Rittewada

Saemapetch is a competitor with a laundry list of big wins to his name, including a decision victory against Serbian-American Ognjen Topic at One: Roots of Honor in April 2019 and a first-round knockout of Kulabdam “Left Meteorite” Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai at ONE: Full Blast in April 2021.



The 27-year-old boasts a record of 123-18-1 and is well-known on the Muay Thai circuit in Thailand, including at Lumpinee Stadium. His performances consistently feature his heavy left kicks, as the southpaw fighter favors setting up his combinations with a single jab-cross before utilizing his dangerous legs.



Saemapetch prefers to fight off the back foot and give his opponents plenty of space to try to close in, allowing him to continue maneuvering while setting up his punches and finishing with his powerful kicks.



If he can bring the same tenacity he did in the opening round of their first meeting, Rittewada will be in for a tough night.

