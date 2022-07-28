Tue, August 02, 2022

life

Saemapetch set for electric rematch with Rittewada

Saemapetch Fairtex will finally get the opportunity to redeem himself against Rittewada Petchyindee at ONE 160: Ok v Lee II on 26 August at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Thai striking sensation first faced his compatriot at ONE: Nextgen II in November and suffered a devastating blow when his opponent landed a left elbow that caused enough damage for the doctor to step in and end the fight in the second round.  

Saemapetch had been performing well and controlling the bout prior to the stoppage. He caught Rittewada with a right hook that sent his opponent tumbling backward at one point, and he also ate a spinning back elbow with ease.  
  
The two striking stars threw heavy leather at each other, and that looked like it would have continued had Rittewada’s elbow not landed. With that, many fans were left wondering how the fight would have ended had they continued.   
  
On 26 August, they’ll get their answer when the much-anticipated rematch kicks off the main card of ONE 160.   
  
 

Saemapetch is a competitor with a laundry list of big wins to his name, including a decision victory against Serbian-American Ognjen Topic at One: Roots of Honor in April 2019 and a first-round knockout of Kulabdam “Left Meteorite” Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai at ONE: Full Blast in April 2021.  
  
The 27-year-old boasts a record of 123-18-1 and is well-known on the Muay Thai circuit in Thailand, including at Lumpinee Stadium. His performances consistently feature his heavy left kicks, as the southpaw fighter favors setting up his combinations with a single jab-cross before utilizing his dangerous legs.   
  
Saemapetch prefers to fight off the back foot and give his opponents plenty of space to try to close in, allowing him to continue maneuvering while setting up his punches and finishing with his powerful kicks.  
  
If he can bring the same tenacity he did in the opening round of their first meeting, Rittewada will be in for a tough night.  
 

Published : July 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

Latest News

Nation Thailnad
