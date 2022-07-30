Tue, August 02, 2022

life

'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • 'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo a...

Cristiano Ronaldo could play his first match under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after the Portuguese forward said 'the King' will be available for Sunday's (July 31) friendly game against Rayo Vallecano.

Ronaldo's future at the Old Trafford club has been the subject of intense speculation after British media reported he told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.
 

The 37-year-old did not join the squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia, and he was not included in the squad for United's friendly against Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday (July 30).

Ronaldo has been taking to Instagram in recent days to shut down rumours of a move to other clubs and Friday (July 29) was no different.
 

"Sunday, the King plays," wrote Ronaldo on a fan page's post that highlighted his absence from the squad.

Ronaldo has a year left on his United contract and ten Hag said earlier this month that he was looking forward to working with the Portugal captain who was their top scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions.

United, however, finished sixth in the league to miss out on Champions League qualification and will play in the second-tier Europa League this season.

Elvis Presley's jewellery on auction with Priscilla Presley's support

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Engelbert Humperdinck in performance at Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort 

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Korean Cultural Center introduces the world of Korean-Thai Modern Print

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Labour Ministry to regulate Muay Thai trainers as professionals

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Where to watch the English Premier League

Published : Aug 01, 2022

Published : July 30, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Evacuation delayed to protect passengers from dangerous animals, puddles, says Nok Air

Published : Aug 02, 2022

People demand more transparency and accountability of social media

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Backlash against lowering elementary school entry age in S Korea intensifies

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Elvis Presley's jewellery on auction with Priscilla Presley's support

Published : Aug 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.