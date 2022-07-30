Quality of women's Euros is 'insane', says Klopp

"Bobby is the heart and soul of this team. That's why I'm happy he has trained with us so far," Klopp said. "For me there's no doubt about his quality. He's essential to us."

Klopp said he was sad to see Sadio Mane move on after he switched to Bayern Munich but was glad the Senegalese forward stated his intentions early, which allowed Liverpool to find a replacement with Darwin Nunez joining the club last month.

"We lost Sadio who was a fixed lineup player for six years. He told us he wanted a new challenge," Klopp said.

"He told us early enough and we accepted it. We had time to prepare that and that's what we did."

Liverpool lost the league title to City last season by one point and when asked if the Community Shield trophy was important, Klopp said they would take it seriously.

"It's very important, it's the last domestic cup competition we haven't won yet so we'll give it a try," the German manager said.

"If you win it it's a very important competition. But if you lose, it becomes less important," he added with a smile.