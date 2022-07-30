Tue, August 02, 2022

Everton fan who delivered supplies to Ukrainian refugees subbed on to score penalty

Paul Stratton had a moment he will never forget on Friday night as he stepped foot in front of the Gwladys Street End at Goodison Park to fire Everton into a '4-0' lead.

He wheeled off in front of the adoring crowd celebrating and kissing the Everton badge, on a night when Dwight McNeil scored a brace during his first taste of action for the Blues.
 

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring in the first-half but it was the man of the moment, Paul, who stole the headlines as he was greeted by Calvert-Lewin and Frank Lampard after rounding off the scoring in L4.

In March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Liverpool Council worker cancelled his week off to ‘watch Netflix and eat Pringles’ and instead travelled to the Ukranian border to help the fleeing refugees amid the war.
 

Published : July 30, 2022

By : THE NATION

