Top golf stars expected to play tournament at new Stonehill course

The Stonehill golf course, where the event will take place, was opened recently at Chiang Rak Noi, in the Sam Khok district of Pathum Thani province, in the presence of numerous business tycoons and dignitaries.

Stonehill has said it is ready to serve as a new landmark in the areas of sports and tourism. The founders, businessmen Sarath Ratanavadi and Saris Ratanavadi, said they wanted to create a world class Thai golf course in terms of golfing standards and services.

"The vision and goal of the project is to improve Thailand's sports and tourism industries,” said Sarath Ratanavadi, chairman of Stonehill Estate Co Ltd. “It is with this intention that the Stonehill project, which is fully equipped with sports and leisure lifestyles, was developed and launched. By working with leading experts in Thailand and abroad to jointly design and develop this, we saw an opportunity to raise the standard of golf courses in Thailand to be equivalent to international standards and to be a place where international golf tournaments can be held,” said Sarath.

“Stonehill is honoured to host the world's first LIV Golf Invitational Series in October 2022, thanks to attentive management and supervision by a team of experienced professionals. This is a fantastic opportunity for Thais to watch a golf tournament that brings together the best golfers from around the world. The event also fosters Thai pride, and I am confident that it will establish Stonehill as a new destination and golf course in Thailand that can proudly claim to be world class,” he added.