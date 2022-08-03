Top golf stars expected to play tournament at new Stonehill course

The Stonehill golf course, where the event will take place, was opened recently at Chiang Rak Noi, in the Sam Khok district of Pathum Thani province, in the presence of numerous business tycoons and dignitaries.
Stonehill has said it is ready to serve as a new landmark in the areas of sports and tourism. The founders, businessmen Sarath Ratanavadi and Saris Ratanavadi, said they wanted to create a world class Thai golf course in terms of golfing standards and services.
"The vision and goal of the project is to improve Thailand's sports and tourism industries,” said Sarath Ratanavadi, chairman of Stonehill Estate Co Ltd. “It is with this intention that the Stonehill project, which is fully equipped with sports and leisure lifestyles, was developed and launched. By working with leading experts in Thailand and abroad to jointly design and develop this, we saw an opportunity to raise the standard of golf courses in Thailand to be equivalent to international standards and to be a place where international golf tournaments can be held,” said Sarath.
“Stonehill is honoured to host the world's first LIV Golf Invitational Series in October 2022, thanks to attentive management and supervision by a team of experienced professionals. This is a fantastic opportunity for Thais to watch a golf tournament that brings together the best golfers from around the world. The event also fosters Thai pride, and I am confident that it will establish Stonehill as a new destination and golf course in Thailand that can proudly claim to be world class,” he added.
Saris, the executive director of Stonehill Estate Co Ltd, said, "I was given an opportunity by my father to build Stonehill, so the challenge was to be more than just a golf course. It must be fully functional in the golf course facilities and hospitality services.”
“I chose the best at every stage, from design and construction to the selection of all people involved in the Stonehill project, to bring our golf course up to par with, if not to exceed, the rest of the world,” he said. “This was originally bare land. We meticulously crafted it step by step. The design combines modernity and traditionalism to create something that is both contemporary and timeless. The materials used in its construction, such as limestone, were imported from Verona, Italy, and were chosen by my father. We chose Thai teak wood for the woodwork,” Saris added.
“We wanted the trees and vegetation chosen for project decoration to create an atmosphere that makes you feel like you're in a foreign country, so you don't have to travel abroad to play a good game of golf…This is going to be a destination for everyone, not just golfers.”
Stonehill was created by renowned American architect Timothy Slattery of Hart Howerton and golf course designer Kyle Phillips. The architectural design is inspired by the neo-classical era, integrating old and new influences.
Spread over 950 rai (152 hectares) of land, Stonehill is divided into different zones, each with unique atmospheres and functions. There are two restaurants, Ubuntu and Rock Creek, as well as a bar called Firefly. There's also The Pavilion, a large banquet hall that can host a variety of celebrations, Saris said.
Among the notable guests who attended the launch event were Chartsiri Sophonpanich, Wannaporn Phornprapha, Somchai Lertsutiwong, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Vicha Poolvoraluk, Keeree Kanjanapas, Vichai Bencharongkul, Predee Daochai, Anutin Charnvirakul, Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda, Aloke Lohia, Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, Visarut Rangsisingpipat, Tharaphut – Nittha Kuhapremkit, Saeranee Charnvirakul, Chanand Sophonpanich, Kamolnan Chearavanont, Pasu Liptapanlop and Palin Lojanahosin.
Published : August 03, 2022
