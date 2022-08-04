Thai Girl group 'Roseberry', arrived Korea to challenge to be another 'Blackpink'

4 Thai girls will be trained by K-pop experts for 4 months.

It is the '2022 Grow Twogether' program launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange(KOFICE) in Korea.

The members of 'RoseBerry' are 'Ayla' from Thai girl group 'Rose Quartz', 'Munin', 'Kittika' and 'Sitanun' from another girl group 'Berry Berry'.

The girls are in training in various field including vocal, dance, interviews in Korean and image training.

Michelle Cho, the popular K-pop songwriter who worked with SM Entertainment, is producing their new single, and it will be released in Korea and Thailand together.

After their new single release, 'RoseBerry' will be on debut stage on 14th October, at 'Asia Song Festival' in Korea. It will be live-streamed on Youtube and broadcasted to 101 countries in the world by Arirang TV.

Ayla, the member said, "After I get training like K-pop artist, I would like to show that Thai artist also has great potential to the world through 'Asia Song Festival' stage."