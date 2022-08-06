Liverpool play out opening-day draw at Fulham

Mitrovic again put the hosts in front from the penalty spot though Salah struck in the final 10 minutes to earn the Reds a point.

First half

The hosts began the game on the front foot and signalled an instant threat inside the opening minute through Mitrovic who prodded a shot wide of the post.

Klopp’s side threatened for the first time on the 15-minute mark, seeing Luis Diaz curl an effort into the net only to be denied by the offside flag following Andy Robertson’s earlier forward run.

Salah’s header flew wide a short while later while Joel Matip was forced to block a drive from outside the box.

Fulham had the lead just after the half hour mark, Mitrovic leaping highest at the back-post to head home a Neeskens Kebano cross.

The Reds almost had an instant reply before half-time, though, as Diaz slid inches from Robertson’s low ball before the winger struck the woodwork with another dipping shot.



