Tweet on buying Manchester United was a joke: Musk

Read More: https://www.nationthailand.com/life/sport/40019007

Musk later replied to Tesla Owners Silicon Valley’s account that it was a joke. He said, “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”

He also added, “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.”

It is not the first time that Elon Musk has joked about buying an organisation.