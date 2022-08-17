Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Tweet on buying Manchester United was a joke: Musk

The world’s richest man and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he would not buy English Premier League team Manchester United, after joking about it.

He had posted on Twitter earlier on Tuesday: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!” and “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome”.

Read More: https://www.nationthailand.com/life/sport/40019007

Musk later replied to Tesla Owners Silicon Valley’s account that it was a joke. He said, “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”

He also added, “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.”

It is not the first time that Elon Musk has joked about buying an organisation.

After he proposed the US$44-billion bid to Twitter in April, which was withdrawn later in July, he said on Twitter that he would buy Coca-Cola and put cocaine back in the drink.

He posted on April 28: “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in”.

Published : August 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

