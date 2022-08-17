Wed, August 31, 2022

life

Musk tweets he’s buying Manchester United

The world’s richest man and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he is buying English Premiere League team Manchester United.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Musk said: “To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!”

“Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome”, Musk tweeted.

It was not confirmed if he intended to follow up on his statement but fans around the world are keeping an eye on the news.

Previously, he had made statements on Twitter that led to the value of cryptocurrencies rising or dropping heavily. He also made a statement to buy Twitter but the US$44-billion bid was withdrawn in July.

Manchester United is owned by the American Glazer family after they began to invest in 2003 and bought the team in 2005 for 790 million pounds. The team’s value has skyrocketed since then to $4.6 billion, according to Forbes.

However, the team’s recent performances have left fans shocked as they languish at the bottom of the Premier League standings after two losses.

Published : August 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

