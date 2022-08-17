Musk tweets he’s buying Manchester United

“Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome”, Musk tweeted.

It was not confirmed if he intended to follow up on his statement but fans around the world are keeping an eye on the news.

Previously, he had made statements on Twitter that led to the value of cryptocurrencies rising or dropping heavily. He also made a statement to buy Twitter but the US$44-billion bid was withdrawn in July.

Manchester United is owned by the American Glazer family after they began to invest in 2003 and bought the team in 2005 for 790 million pounds. The team’s value has skyrocketed since then to $4.6 billion, according to Forbes.