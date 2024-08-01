Amid the challenges, a Muslim woman stands up for peace

Despite being home to more than 7.5 million Muslims, half of them female, it’s rare to see a woman in a hijab standing up for her sisters in society. An exception is Pateemoh Pohitaedaoh, a party list MP in the Bhumjaithai Party, who refuses to stay silent about the problems and challenges facing Muslim women in today’s Thailand.



The founder of the Women for Peace Association (WePeace) and a mother, Pateemoh knows all about loss and the heartbreak of losing loved ones in a senseless conflict.



“I used to be a teacher before the violence started. Then, my brother got shot, in front of the house. Between 2004 and 2911, I lost another three brothers to gunshot wounds, leaving 13 children without a father,” Pateemoh told The Nation. “That’s why I started WePeace and went into politics.



“I saw my mother’s tears. I saw my sisters-in-law cry, watched as my nieces and nephews sobbed inconsolably. I saw other widows hide in the bathroom to let out their feelings, pulling their hair and screaming. Some disappeared to the backyard to hide their sadness.”

Understanding that receiving support from those who have been through the same traumas is more impactful, she started WePeace, an organisation supporting women affected by the conflict in the southern border provinces.



For the last 15 years, she has been working for Thai women in the deep south by providing counselling, coordinating with government organisations, and helping with recovery following loss. She entered politics in the hope that this would allow her to play a role in solving problems in her homeland, especially those related to women’s issues. “Only women really understand women’s problems and we need more women leaders.”