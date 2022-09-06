Thais get a taste of Israel-style entertainment with comedy ‘Forgiveness’

Set in southern Israel on the Gaza border, the sound of incoming bombs and sirens add to the drama.

Three years later, on his release from prison, Shaul is greeted by a newly religious Nissan who seeks his forgiveness, especially in light of the upcoming “10 Days of Awe” – Judaism’s most important holiday that focuses on repentance and forgiveness ending with Yom Kippur.

The uneasy duo then launch a comedic journey hunting for the hidden stash but everything goes wrong, leaving the audience hoping they can find the money and eventually makeup.

The film was released in 2019, selling more than 300,000 tickets in Israel over five weeks in theatre. It was dubbed a resounding success by the Jerusalem Post, which pointed out that most local films barely sell more than 100,000 tickets despite spending several months in theatre.

The ambassador, however, believes Israeli films will do better in Thailand.

“I think not only movies, but also TV series have become very popular, with Netflix offering a big bag of choices. I’m looking forward to Thai audiences enjoying more Israeli series that tell the story of Israel from the ground – something you don’t see in the news,” she said. “Israel has a lot of offer and I really hope the Thai audience gets exposure to that.”