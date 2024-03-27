Vietnamese language, culture camp held in Thailand

The two-day camp also saw the participation of representatives of local authorities, schools, and the Vietnamese overseas community in Thailand.

Speaking at the event, the Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Chu Duc Dung appreciated the idea of organising the camp, during which students not only participated in activities to improve their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills but also exchanged with and helped each other better understand the beauty of Vietnamese culture, history, and people.