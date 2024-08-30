Thai gaming industry could become a soft power, says senior official

The opening ceremony of the “Thailand International Game Showcase 2024” took place at IconSiam shopping complex in Bangkok.
Department director-general Prasop Riangngoen said the event aims to promote the Thai gaming industry as Thailand’s soft power, using cultural capital to boost the industry’s value, such as art, culture, tradition, food and local wisdom.
“This event will play a crucial role in showcasing the potential of the Thai gaming industry internationally,” he said.
Prasop noted that Thailand’s cultural capital could be applied to games to help players learn about Thai culture. The gaming industry could connect people around the world, he added.
This promotion also helps boost the value of game-related industries, such as film, drama and animation industries, resulting in sustainable economic growth, he said.
He expects the event to attract at least 50,000 people, generating at least 70 million baht for the Thai economy. He also vowed to follow up on the event’s impact on the industry and economy.
To promote sustainable growth of Thailand’s gaming industry, Prasop said the Culture Ministry planned to promote collaboration among people in the industry, boost their skills and allow them access to funds for game development.
The government also planned to remove regulations that obstruct game development to further boost the growth of Thai game industry, he said.
He added that the government would support the industry in organising events and seeking collaboration with other countries.
“Thai people have shown potential in the development of games,” he said. “If the government puts effort into supporting them. We believe the Thai gaming industry will grow further,” he added.
The Thailand International Game Showcase 2024 features a showcase of over 30 games by Thai and foreign developers.
Thai universities and e-sport players have been invited to offer opportunities to achieve success in the gaming industry.
Seminars by Thai and foreign speakers are being held to share guidelines to promote games internationally.
Visitors can try board games and card games developed by Thai entrepreneurs, or enjoy stage performances by several artists, idol bands and virtual YouTubers.
People are allowed to cosplay as their favourite characters at the event on the seventh floor of IconSiam until Sunday (September 1). Admission is free.