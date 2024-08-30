Thai gaming industry could become a soft power, says senior official

Prasop noted that Thailand’s cultural capital could be applied to games to help players learn about Thai culture. The gaming industry could connect people around the world, he added.

This promotion also helps boost the value of game-related industries, such as film, drama and animation industries, resulting in sustainable economic growth, he said.

He expects the event to attract at least 50,000 people, generating at least 70 million baht for the Thai economy. He also vowed to follow up on the event’s impact on the industry and economy.

To promote sustainable growth of Thailand’s gaming industry, Prasop said the Culture Ministry planned to promote collaboration among people in the industry, boost their skills and allow them access to funds for game development.

The government also planned to remove regulations that obstruct game development to further boost the growth of Thai game industry, he said.

He added that the government would support the industry in organising events and seeking collaboration with other countries.

“Thai people have shown potential in the development of games,” he said. “If the government puts effort into supporting them. We believe the Thai gaming industry will grow further,” he added.