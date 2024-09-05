Samut Songkhram gears up for traditional ‘khanom khrok’ annual event

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 05, 2024

Tourists and locals alike are invited to experience a unique cultural tradition in Samut Songkhram province.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting the “Khanom Krok' (coconut pudding) Alms Giving Tradition” at Wat Kaenchan Charoen on September 10.

This centuries-old tradition revolves around offering traditional Thai-style coconut pudding, a sweet snack made from flour and coconut milk, to monks. The event is more than just a religious act; it's a celebration of local culture and community.

Visitors can witness traditional crafts like coconut grating and flour milling, as well as enjoy folk performances and traditional sports competitions. 

The highlight of the event is the khanom krok making process, which is believed to have symbolic significance for love and relationships.

The tradition has been held at Wat Kaenchan Charoen for over 85 years and is a testament to the enduring spirit of the local community. 

For more information, contact 081 385 0794.

Samut Songkhram gears up for traditional ‘khanom khrok’ annual event Samut Songkhram gears up for traditional ‘khanom khrok’ annual event Samut Songkhram gears up for traditional ‘khanom khrok’ annual event Samut Songkhram gears up for traditional ‘khanom khrok’ annual event

Reference www.tiewpakklang.com 
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy