Portraits and sculptures go on show at Ban Chao Phraya

Thai state-owned oil and gas company PTT is hosting two art exhibitions at the Arts Gallery at Ban Chao Phraya in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district this month.
The first exhibition dubbed “Pass on Power” features 24 portraits recognised with awards by PTT and runs through October 30.
The second, “Water of Life”, will be on display from October 9 to 27, and showcases 13 sculptures created to raise awareness of the importance of water management in preserving the environment and improving the quality of life.
Admission to both is free and can be viewed daily 10am to 6pm, except Mondays.
Separately, PTT is also inviting the public to enjoy the Art Fun Fest at the gallery this weekend (October 5-6) from 3pm to 7pm.
The festival highlights art workshops like woodcuts and physical and digital portraits. There will also be medicine bag painting to be delivered to hospitals and live music shows.
For more information, visit Arts Gallery at Ban Chao Phraya’s Facebook page.