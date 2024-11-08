For Thai fans of Gunpla, a world of excitement is in store

Figure and toy enthusiasts are in for a treat as Siam Paragon and Siam Center, in collaboration with Dream Toy Co Ltd, have launched the “Bandai Spirits Hobby Exhibition 2024”.

Dream Toy is the official importer and distributor of Bandai products from Japan.

This year's event marks the first annual celebration of its kind in Thailand, offering a unique opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the world of Gunpla and other beloved franchises.

Running from now until November 17 under the theme "Fun to Build", the exhibition celebrates the 45th anniversary of Gunpla, coinciding with the "Gunpla Builders World Cup in Thailand 2024", taking place from November 13 to 17 at Atrium 1, Siam Center.

The opening ceremony featured a grand display, with executives including Thanapol and Krittathi Kitlerdphairoj from Dream Toy, Bandai Namco Asia’s Masato Sato and Chusuke Yonemoto, and Siam Paragon’s Sopida Kitikomolsuk and Siam Center’s Ek-kawit Chaiwaranurak.

Young artist Phutatchai Limpanyakul showcased his model collection and expressed enthusiasm for the event. Attendees can marvel at a towering three-metre Gundam figure commemorating the Gundam anniversary while participating in model building and engaging in various activities designed to enhance their experience.

