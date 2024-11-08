For Thai fans of Gunpla, a world of excitement is in store

Figure and toy enthusiasts are in for a treat as Siam Paragon and Siam Center, in collaboration with Dream Toy Co Ltd, have launched the “Bandai Spirits Hobby Exhibition 2024”.
Dream Toy is the official importer and distributor of Bandai products from Japan.
This year's event marks the first annual celebration of its kind in Thailand, offering a unique opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the world of Gunpla and other beloved franchises.
Running from now until November 17 under the theme "Fun to Build", the exhibition celebrates the 45th anniversary of Gunpla, coinciding with the "Gunpla Builders World Cup in Thailand 2024", taking place from November 13 to 17 at Atrium 1, Siam Center.
The opening ceremony featured a grand display, with executives including Thanapol and Krittathi Kitlerdphairoj from Dream Toy, Bandai Namco Asia’s Masato Sato and Chusuke Yonemoto, and Siam Paragon’s Sopida Kitikomolsuk and Siam Center’s Ek-kawit Chaiwaranurak.
Young artist Phutatchai Limpanyakul showcased his model collection and expressed enthusiasm for the event. Attendees can marvel at a towering three-metre Gundam figure commemorating the Gundam anniversary while participating in model building and engaging in various activities designed to enhance their experience.
To commemorate the 45th anniversary of Gunpla, the "Bandai Spirits Hobby Exhibition 2024", open until November 17 at Park Paragon, will showcase the iconic three-metre PG Unleash RX-78 Gundam, making its debut in Southeast Asia.
Guests can partake in free model assembly sessions, experimenting with Gundam, Pikachu, or Planosorus models, which they can take home upon completion. Visitors will also have the chance to explore model kits from other series that have not previously been released.
Fans can look forward to exclusive promotions, including premium commemorative gifts marking Gundam’s 45th anniversary, and a paint class at The Gundam Base Thailand located in Siam Center.
Participants in the Gundam caravan are eligible to join a special workshop conducted by expert trainers, receiving limited-edition commemorative marker pens throughout the event.
The Gunpla Builders World Cup is a must-see for modellers, as it seeks to identify Thailand’s representative for the World Cup in Tokyo.
This unique contest will gather and showcase the creative works of participants and highlight the finest model creations from across the nation, with competitors hailing from over 17 regions globally.
For further details, follow Siam Paragon and Siam Center on Facebook, as well as Bandai Hobby Thailand.