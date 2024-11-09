Annual red-cloth ceremony held at Golden Mount

A large crowd gathered at the historic Golden Mount temple in Bangkok on Friday to participate in the annual red-cloth ceremony, a centuries-old tradition honouring the Buddha’s relics.

The event, which is part of the annual temple fair running from November 8-17, draws thousands of devotees who believe that wearing a red cloth and paying respects to the sacred relics brings good fortune and happiness.

Dating back to the reign of King Rama V, the tradition is more than 130 years old. After the king brought the relics to the temple, the red-cloth ceremony has been held annually around the Loy Krathong festival, typically from the 8th to the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar.

This year’s event offers a comprehensive spiritual and cultural experience. In addition to venerating the relics and nine sacred objects, visitors can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Thai traditions from all four regions, showcased over 10 days and nights.