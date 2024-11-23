Bangkok’s National Museum holds special nighttime event

The Department of Fine Arts hosted a “Night at the Museum 2024” event at the Bangkok National Museum from December 20-22.

This unique opportunity allowed visitors to explore the museum’s vast collection of Thai antiquities, art objects, and historical artefacts after dark.

The event offered a variety of activities for visitors of all ages:

Museum Market: A selection of art toys, crafts, and unique gifts inspired by the museum’s collection.

A selection of art toys, crafts, and unique gifts inspired by the museum’s collection. Gashapon “Wealthy Snake”: A lucky draw featuring a snake-themed design.

A lucky draw featuring a snake-themed design. Twelve Zodiacs Scavenger Hunt: A fun-filled quest to discover the zodiac signs hidden throughout the museum.

A fun-filled quest to discover the zodiac signs hidden throughout the museum. Night Museum Guided Tour: Led by curators and volunteers, exploring the museum’s collection and the legend of the serpent.

Led by curators and volunteers, exploring the museum’s collection and the legend of the serpent. Frangipani Teahouse: Visitors could enjoy a cup of tea at the Chao Phraya Maharaj Memorial Hall.

The event also featured the unveiling of commemorative stamps for the museum’s buildings.