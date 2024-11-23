Bangkok’s National Museum holds special nighttime event

The Department of Fine Arts hosted a “Night at the Museum 2024” event at the Bangkok National Museum from December 20-22.
This unique opportunity allowed visitors to explore the museum’s vast collection of Thai antiquities, art objects, and historical artefacts after dark.
The event offered a variety of activities for visitors of all ages:
- Museum Market: A selection of art toys, crafts, and unique gifts inspired by the museum’s collection.
- Gashapon “Wealthy Snake”: A lucky draw featuring a snake-themed design.
- Twelve Zodiacs Scavenger Hunt: A fun-filled quest to discover the zodiac signs hidden throughout the museum.
- Night Museum Guided Tour: Led by curators and volunteers, exploring the museum’s collection and the legend of the serpent.
- Frangipani Teahouse: Visitors could enjoy a cup of tea at the Chao Phraya Maharaj Memorial Hall.
The event also featured the unveiling of commemorative stamps for the museum’s buildings.