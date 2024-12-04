Suvarnabhumi’s SAT-1 wins UNESCO special prize for its exterior

AOT president Kirati Kitmanawat and senior executive vice president for corporate strategy Anake Teeraviwatchai received the award during the ceremony at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Monday (December 2).
Kirati said SAT-1 reflects Thailand’s identity to offer a unique travel experience to passengers from the time they arrive in the country. The building highlights a combination of architecture and arts to represent Thai history and local life, he explained.
He added that the building was built in accordance with sustainable design principles, using construction materials that would help save energy and allow natural lighting to meet the green airport policy.
“The Prix Versailles award is an honour for Thai people,” he said, adding that this award proved AOT’s commitment to offer the best travel experience to passengers.
He vowed to maintain the architectural beauty and service quality to ensure memorable experiences for travellers and also boost Thailand’s image.
Six airports have been named most beautiful airports by the Prix Versailles selection committee and UNESCO in November. The selection criteria include innovation, creativity, and reflection on social, natural and heritage impact.
Zayed International Airport in the United Arab Emirates and Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico have been awarded the Prix Versailles. Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 in Singapore has been awarded a special prize for its interior.
Apart from Suvarnabhumi’s SAT-1, Logan International Airport’s Terminal E and Kansas City International Airport, both in the US, have been awarded a special prize for their exteriors as well.