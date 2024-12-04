Suvarnabhumi’s SAT-1 wins UNESCO special prize for its exterior

Kirati said SAT-1 reflects Thailand’s identity to offer a unique travel experience to passengers from the time they arrive in the country. The building highlights a combination of architecture and arts to represent Thai history and local life, he explained.

He added that the building was built in accordance with sustainable design principles, using construction materials that would help save energy and allow natural lighting to meet the green airport policy.

“The Prix Versailles award is an honour for Thai people,” he said, adding that this award proved AOT’s commitment to offer the best travel experience to passengers.

He vowed to maintain the architectural beauty and service quality to ensure memorable experiences for travellers and also boost Thailand’s image.